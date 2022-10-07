Seniors from across the Wimmera have attended a careers exhibition on Thursday at Horsham Town Hall from 10am - 2pm.
The exhibition hosted 40 different groups from across the region who were keen to promote their individual clubs.
Organisations and groups such as Rotary, Country Women's Association and Horsham Historical Society were involved in the event.
The expo was organised by Wimmera group U3A, with the aim of increasing membership sizes for clubs in the region.
Check out some of our photos that were taken during the event.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
