The Wimmera Mail-Times

Thunderstorms may hit the Wimmera, with flood warning given to Wimmera River Catchment

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated October 5 2022 - 9:06am, first published 4:25am
BOM predicts the rain will clear on Saturday for areas in the Wimmera and Grampians. Picture Nick Ridley

Wimmera 

The Bureau Of Meteorology predicts rain hitting the Wimmera will ease this afternoon and evening, but there is still a chance of thunderstorms affecting the region.

