The Bureau Of Meteorology predicts rain hitting the Wimmera will ease this afternoon and evening, but there is still a chance of thunderstorms affecting the region.
It believes winds turning northeasterly from 25 to 35 km/h will hit in the late afternoon, and has given a flood warning for the Wimmera River Catchment, with elevated river levels in some areas.
Tomorrow there is a chance of fog occurring in the early morning for northeast areas of the Wimmera, with there being a very high chance of showers happening in the afternoon and evening.
There is also a chance of severe thunderstorms, with overnight temperatures falling to around 12 degrees and daytime temperatures reaching the low 20s.
Friday's temperature is predicted to reach around 18 degrees during the daytime and 12 degrees in the evening.
There is a chance of a thunderstorm happening in the southeast in the morning and afternoon, with light winds coming westerly in the morning.
On Saturday it is predicted there will be a shower in the south-Wimmera, with overnight temperatures falling to around 5 degrees and daytime temperatures reaching around 16.
The bureau believes there will a chance of thunderstorms hitting the Stawell region today with winds northeasterly reaching from 25 to 35 km/h and decreasing to 15-25 km/h in the late evening.
Tomorrow it predicts there is a 100 percent chance of rain hitting Stawell with fog occurring in the northwest.
There is also a possible chance of a severe thunderstorm happening tomorrow, with overnight temperatures falling to around 12 degrees and daytime temperatures reaching the low 20s.
It also predicts Stawell may get from 20 to 25mm of rain on Thursday.
Friday's weather forecast in Stawell shows there may be showers in the morning and in the early afternoon.
Overnight temperatures will fall to around 12 degrees and daytime temperatures will reach around 18 degrees.
The bureau believes the rain will clear around Saturday, with overnight temperatures falling to around five degrees and daytime temperatures reaching around 16 degrees.
The bureau predicts that there will a chance of a thunderstorm occurring in northwest parts of Ararat.
There is a chance of showers, most likely in the evening and a possible severe thunderstorm.
Tomorrow's forecast shows there will be a 100 percent chance of showers, with Ararat getting from about 25 to 30mm of rain.
Friday's weather is predicted to have very high chances of showers happening in the morning and early afternoon.
There is a chance of a thunderstorm happening in the northeast in the morning and early afternoon, with overnight temperatures falling to around 11 degrees and daytime temperatures reaching around 18.
On Saturday there is a high chance of rain happening with snow possibly above 1100 metres.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
