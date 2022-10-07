The Wimmera Mail-Times

Wimmera Pride Project hosts annual general meeting on November 8

Updated October 7 2022 - 4:32am, first published 4:00am
The organisation will host its annual general meeting on November 8. Picture file

Wimmera Pride Project will host its annual general meeting on November 8, and is looking for new members to join the group.

Local News

