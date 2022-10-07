Wimmera Pride Project will host its annual general meeting on November 8, and is looking for new members to join the group.
Wimmera Pride Project is looking for people to fill up roles such as secretary, treasurer and communication positions.
Read More:
The LGBTQIA+ group is looking for anyone to help the organisation plan some of the events they host such as Pride Night or monthly Queer Beers.
The organisation is also keen to get suggestions on projects or ideas that can help LGBTQIA+ people in the region.
Wimmera Pride Project chair Scott Robinson said the LGBTQIA+ group intended to elect a new committee.
Mr Robinson said they would have discussions about events the organisation had planned this year such as Queer Beers and Pride Nights.
"We will talk about other things we have planned throughout this year. Our events have gone brilliantly and the community has really enjoyed them," he said.
For more information people can visit: facebook.com/wimmeraprideproject/.
