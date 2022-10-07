Horsham City Pipe Band will hit its 100-year-old milestone on Saturday, October 15, with the group planning to celebrate its birthday with Horsham Rural City Band on the same day.
Both groups plan to play a concert in May Park at 10am, with the pipe band organising a show at Horsham Botanical Gardens around midday.
President Gordon McKenry said the group's former players were keen to perform with current members.
"We have a display of our old memorabilia at the hall we practice at on Firebrace Street. During the day some of our members will be dressed up in some of the old gear," he said.
"It is a good reminder of how the old Scottish Highland bands used to dress up."
Mr McKenry said he had been involved with the band for about 20 years.
"My father was a piper, I grew up listening to bagpipes. He was in a band in the '30s and '60s," he said.
Mr McKenry said the group played with other musicians from Naracoorte, and the band had members from across the Wimmera and Grampians.
"The band is working towards competing again. COVID-19 was difficult for the group because we had some members in South Australia," he said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
