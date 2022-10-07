The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham City Pipe Band to celebrate its 100th birthday

Nick Ridley
Nick Ridley
October 7 2022 - 7:00am
Horsham City Pipe Band members Catherine Harris, Catherine Ryan, Kaye Vincent, John Cavanagh, pipe major Michael Stewart, Cameron Whelan and Bob Cameron. Picture Nick Ridley

Horsham City Pipe Band will hit its 100-year-old milestone on Saturday, October 15, with the group planning to celebrate its birthday with Horsham Rural City Band on the same day.

