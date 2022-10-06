The Wimmera Mail-Times
SES gives flash flooding warnings across the Wimmera

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated October 6 2022 - 2:39am, first published 2:00am
Severe thunderstorms possible across central and western region. Picture supplied

October 6 update:

The SES and Bureau of Meteorology have issued an updated weather warning with the possibility of severe thunderstorms across the western Victoria and Grampians regions.

