Team Fullerton's (Red Cliffs) have dominated the past three Horsham Greyhound Racing Club meetings held over the past seven days.
Over the three meetings the Fullerton team trained five winners and were beaten in the Maiden Final by a nose in a very unlucky run.
Almost weekly the Fullerton's make the long trip from Red Cliff's to race their team of greyhounds and will usually travel to other tracks once or twice within the same week to give their greyhounds the best placements and opportunities to progress through the grades.
Elite Blazer opened the batting for the team and was successful in winning his maiden at his second race start, settling with the lead division early Elite Blazer opened up in the spacious Horsham straight and was too strong for the early leaders going on to win by two lengths in 23:83sec on a rain affected track.
The following race was the CHS Group Maiden Final over the 410m journey and litter brother Show The Magic needed one more bound to emulate his brother from the previous race.
In the end Show The Magic went down by a nose in finishing second.
Miracle Belle was successful on Saturday night when displaying great early speed to lead from start to finish in the Horsham Doors & Glass 410m Mixed 6/7 Grade event stopping the clock in 23:43sec.
Tuesday was the night to remember for the team training three winners.
Show The Magic made up for the disappointment of his narrow defeat in the final at his previous start and was simply outstanding winning the Palace Hotel Warracknabeal maiden in a flying 23:11sec.
Miracle Belle and Pressure Rising then both made it two wins on the trot, both dogs displaying exceptional early speed to lead throughout.
The team were also successful on Wednesday at Bendigo when Blaze of Fire secured victory over the 424m trip it's fair to say it's been a massive ten days for the team.
Smiling Olive for Andrea Gurry (Nhill) made it two wins on the bounce with victory at Warrnambool on Thursday night coming from behind to win in 22:29sec over the 390m, then following that run up with a bold front running display at Horsham over the 410m in Mixed 4th and 5th Grade event in 23:22sec over the 410m event.
Magnis Bale for Bill & Helen Hartigan (Horsham) broke through for a well-earned victory in the Horsham Doors & Glass 410m event last Tuesday, leading from start to finish and as he likes to do Magnis used a lot of the track but in doing so was able to go home close to three lengths to the good of his competitors in 23:73sec on the rain effected track.
Victor Millington (Stawell) trained a winning double at Warrnambool on Monday September 26 when Solar Tigress was first home over the 390m Grade 7 event in 22:69sec, Lektra Raffa then took out the Grade 6/7 event over the 450m event in 25:86sec.
Saturday night also resulted in winners to the Garry George (Beulah) camp and the Heather Baxter (Murtoa) camp.
Wild Bean for George at no stage looked a winning chance but swamped her rivals in the last twenty metres in what was a massive run.
Cruisin Cherry for Baxter continues to display electrifying early speed and in doing so sets her races up early, Cruisin Cherry stopped the clock in a smart 23:28sec.
George was also successful on Wednesday night at Ballarat with Aston Tarrant running a best of night 22:08sec over the 390m.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
