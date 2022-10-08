The Wimmera Mail-Times

Junior basketballers on the right path with state selections

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
October 8 2022 - 3:00am
THREE Horsham junior basketballers have been been picked for opportunities at state level after being named for Basketball Victoria squads, announced in October.

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

