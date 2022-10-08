Junior basketballers on the right path with state selections

THREE Horsham junior basketballers have been been picked for opportunities at state level after being named for Basketball Victoria squads, announced in October.
Athletes were named to attend the Southern Cross Challenge (SCC) and Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup (ACJBC) after showing high amounts of talent from recent tryouts.
Hailey Tippet was picked for the Under 14 Southern Cross Challenge squad, while Elijah McKenzie Under 16-18 Country Cup boys squad.
Levi Munyard was named as one of the Country Cup squad's emergencies, and was also selected in the 2022-23 state development program (country).
Horsham Amateur Basketball Association president Jon Fitzgerald said the selections were "amazing" for the club and represented the culmination of the work Tippet, Munyard and McKenzie put in.
"They have all put a lot of work in to get an opportunity like that," Fitzgerald said.
It's a success built on the time and effort the Hornets have dedicated to their junior program, according to Fitzgerald.
Talented youngsters are enjoying more opportunities to play basketball and high levels, with greater opportunities for girls a boost for the region's basketballers.
"Levi is really on that pathway to potentially representing the state and pushing further in his career," Fitzgerald said.
"Hailey is one of our up and coming female stars, and it's great to see that we've really connected the dots to create that pathway.
"One day she could potentially be playing CBL after seeing the girls above her do it."
The Southern Cross Challenge and Australian Country Junior Basketball Championships representatives will earn insight into elite development and higher-level gameplay across the two elite junior tournaments held in January.
The 2023 Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup will be held at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre, Albury, NSW, from January 16-21 2023.
The ACJBC is a week long, round-robin tournament held in Albury-Wodonga.
Each year, upwards of 60 teams and 700 players, coaches and officials take part including teams from Western Australia, Tasmania and New Zealand in the Under 14, Under 16 and Under 18 age groups.
The 2023 Southern Cross Challenge will be held at the State Basketball Centre, Knox Basketball Stadium and Fairhills High School from January 20-23 2023.
The Southern Cross Challenge (SCC) is the beginning of the high-performance pathway for identified athletes, coaches and officials.
State development squad athletes work under the Basketball Victoria high performance curriculum under the direction of head coaches in regional satellite hubs and at regular combined training camps.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
