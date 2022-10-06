The Wimmera Mail-Times
Updated

Possible flooding for Wimmera River Catchment area tonight

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated October 6 2022 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
River rises and widespread minor to moderate flooding is possible in the Wimmera River Catchment area tonight. Picture File

October 6, 6pm update:

Showers and thunderstorms are developing in the north and west of the state today.

