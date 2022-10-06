Council, ASU at odds with bullying investigation findings

An independent investigation into bullying claims at Horsham Rural City Council has handed down its report.
However the peak body involved remains unmoved by findings of the investigation by Wise Workplace Solutions.
Horsham Rural City Council welcomed the report, which it said found insufficient evidence to support claims that "management had withheld and misused information, delegitimised staff concerns, created a culture of division, undermined staff morale and/or failed to resolve identified concerns".
However, Australian Services Union (ASU) deputy secretary Tash Wark said it was "disappointed" with the report's findings.
"The Australian Services Union finds the conclusion of the investigation extremely disappointing and does not agree with the outcome," Ms Wark said.
"The Australian Services Union's concerns with the workplace culture at Horsham Rural City Council are unchanged.
"It's unacceptable that workers have been damaged by a workplace culture that enables bullying and intimidation at Horsham Rural City Council."
The investigation included interviews with 19 staff members of Horsham Rural City Council, which employs roughly 250 people.
Horsham Rural City Council chief executive Sunil Bhalla said all staff were invited to participate in the confidential investigation.
"We are committed to providing a workplace that values respect, integrity and accountability," Mr Bhalla said.
"The health, safety and wellbeing of our staff is paramount.
"That is why when these allegations were made, we took swift action to work with the union to launch an independent investigation and invited all staff to participate."
The ASU called for the report in May 2022 after receiving complaints about bullying and micromanaging within Council staff and the handling of these complaints by Council management.
The Wimmera Mail-Times understands the council received a letter from the ASU on May 6, 2022, containing general allegations of bullying.
Both HRCC and ASU agreed on the need for an independent investigation.
The Wimmera Mail-Times has not viewed a copy of the report.
According to Horsham Rural City Council, the report found insufficient evidence to support "any form of toxic workplace culture across the Council, or a culture which condoned any form of workplace bullying and harassment."
The report also allegedly found that, "Notably, none of the interviewees brought forward allegations that the CEO had engaged in inappropriate workplace conduct towards them or others in the workplace."
Mr Bhalla said while he was pleased with the report findings, there are always learnings to take from any investigation of this nature.
"The independent investigator found that most of the concerns raised in the investigation related to poor communication between the broader management team and non-management staff, which is not uncommon in large organisations," Mr Bhalla said.
"I will be working with my management team to ensure we are continually improving communications across all levels of the organisation."
The report will not be released publicly to protect the privacy of staff who participated in the investigation. Mr Bhalla thanked all staff who participated in the investigation.
"Horsham Rural City Council is a great place to work and live - our staff are at the heart of that, and we are committed to ensuring we have a workplace where all of our staff feel valued and respected," he said.
Horsham Rural City Council has indicated it will not comment on the matter further.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
