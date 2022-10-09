The Wimmera Mail-Times

Bank of Melbourne's Horsham branch closes February 2023

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated October 9 2022 - 10:08pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The bank will close it's door on February 17 2023. Picture Nick Ridley

A Horsham bank branch will shut its doors next year on February 17, but will still provide digital options for customers in the municipality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.