A Horsham bank branch will shut its doors next year on February 17, but will still provide digital options for customers in the municipality.
A Bank of Melbourne spokesperson said a "declining" customer base in the municipality was one reason why the bank made the decision to close.
"Declining customer use of branches means that in some instances, we may take a difficult decision to leave a branch location," they said.
"We're taking steps to ensure customers are notified in advance about the changes and are directly connected with the services they need to continue to do their banking."
The spokesperson said the organisation would still invest in upgrading its network.
"When Bank of Melbourne Horsham closes, customers will be able to carry out cash transactions at our Westpac Horsham branch," they said.
"This capability is being progressively rolled out to Westpac Group branches through 2023."
The spokesperson said customers would still have access to cash services in the municipality via Australia Post at Horsham Post Shop.
"As we continue to adapt to our changing customer needs, this will result in new opportunities within the Westpac Group as we grow our phone, digital and virtual offerings," they said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
