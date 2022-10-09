The Wimmera Mail-Times

Three new platypuses found in MacKenzie River

October 9 2022 - 6:00am
Researchers from Ecology Australia weigh, measure and check the condition of Dan, one of the two new juvenile male platypuses they captured in the MacKenzie River. Picture supplied

The Wimmera's only known platypus population is continuing to hold its own in the MacKenzie River, with ecologists finding three males including two new juveniles in the latest surveys.

