Well, this is it - my eighteen-year-old daughter's final week in school uniform.
My red 'P' plater has certainly had plenty of school uniform to choose from this year.
Way back in the days when the sun shined, many, many, many moons ago, there was the standard cotton summer dress and the short shorts, with a polo top too of course.
These were terrific for the 40-degree days when wearing as little as possible was essential for survival - temperatures we do enjoy at times, I promise, it's not just your imagination.
At the moment it's hard to remember a time when it wasn't raining and therefore necessary to wear anything less than four layers to stay warm and dry.
We did get surprised by the sunshine last Monday when the temperature tempted us to find the bottle of fake tan, but then again, more rain.
Way back in the warmer weather, when the cotton dress was still on the bedroom floor, but a second layer was certainly becoming necessary, the much-lauded Year 12 rugby top arrived.
It seemed to have been on a very slow boat from China, but I believe actually arrived three months after it was ordered on a very unrushed ship from New Zealand?!
This badge of honour rugby top with the gigantic '22' emblazoned across the back, immediately replaced the faithful old, and very classy in my opinion, navy V-neck woollen jumper.
The long sleeve Year 12 rugby top was then worn constantly - not always to bed - but whatever the weather, including rain, hail or shine - with very little of the shine.
Next came the short sleeve Year 12 polo top listing all the students in the cohort on the back.
Parents across town extended their personal loans to buy a couple, so when the sauna created in the heated winter classrooms took its effect on body temperatures, there was a willingness by students to release their precious keepsake into the washing machine.
Bun-bun-the-middle-one had a strange epiphany recently when she tried to iron her long navy school pants - they're basically plastic and they melt.
So, as she heads off to school in her little red Mini this week, she'll be hoping the fabric flapping around her seat hangs in there to the end.
