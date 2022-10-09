Darcy Tucker's decision to return to his home state had been brewing for for a while, but the star Wimmera export is glad the wait is over.
"To get it done this early in the trade period is a bit of a relief," Tucker told the Wimmera Mail-Times.
"I just can't wait to meet everyone and get started and into it... it's really exciting."
After spending seven years as a Docker, it was time for a change and this week Tucker signed a deal to play for North Melbourne.
"There's a variety of reasons to make the move... it was the right time, not only for my career but for my life as well," Tucker said.
"I've had an awesome seven years at Fremantle, a lot of ups and downs - probably more downs over the last couple of years due to injury, some unlucky things and a few selection issues this year."
Part of the allure of returning home to Victoria was to be closer to his family in Horsham, Tucker said.
"Getting home to Victoria eventually was always in the back of my mind," Tucker said.
"My girlfriend Ally is Victorian as well, so we do see our life here in the future, surrounded by loved ones."
At Arden Street, the Wimmera will only be one car drive away for the former Horsham Saint.
"I haven't been back in a few years, but it's exciting," Tucker said.
"I'll be able to see home and see the family a lot more, and get back to my hometown, which is fantastic."
After struggling to find consistent time on the field in 2022 as Fremantle mounted its first finals campaign since 2015, Tucker decided to look elsewhere for opportunity.
"I wanted to see what's out there, to see what's the best fit, get the best out of my football and maximise my career," Tucker said.
"Coming into the second half of my career, I'm only 25 I feel like I've still got a lot of footy ahead of me.
"I know my best is really good enough and I think I can be a good player at the AFL level."
When an opportunity arose at North Melbourne, Tucker thought it was a good fit.
"There's a lot to be excited about with North Melbourne, even though they haven't been great in the last few years," Tucker said.
"With a lot of change, which is what's happening at the moment, it can turn pretty quickly."
Tucker said he was looking forward on seeing how he could further improve his game.
"Hopefully I can learn off some experienced heads at North Melbourne like Cunnington, and some other good young players in the midfield like Luke Davies-Uniacke and Jy Simpkon and the like," Tucker said.
Tucker will be joined at the North Melbourne by Fremantle teammate Griffin Logue, who secured a five year deal with the Roos.
However, Tucker is leaving behind a multitude of cherished memories and relationships forged over the past seven years.
"To be able to play 108 games for an AFL footy club and for Freo is really humbling and I've got to look back on that and be proud," Tucker said.
"Across that journey I've been involved with a lot of wonderful people and some friends that will be lifelong mates.
"They're the highlights, the people you meet along the way and the lessons you learn."
Other highlights include playing in front of a boisterous crowd at Optus Stadium, with the Derby providing its fair share of excitement.
"They get a huge crowd at Freo, it's awesome to play those games where we pack out the stadium," Tucker said.
"Most of the time (in the Derby) it's pretty scrappy and intense, the crowd's definitely into it.
"There's two Derbies a year, home and away, and the crowd's pretty one-sided even though the game's in Perth... during an away derby it's like you're playing a hostile crowd."
"The hype around the Derby in Perth is huge... it's talked about all week and there's a huge divide in the town.
"Playing those games are massive, it's awesome to be a part of."
Derbies aren't the only memorable games Tucker has been a part of.
"I was still a part of some massive wins this year, beating the Melbourne Demons at the G, and Geelong in Geelong," Tucker said.
"I'll remember those games for a long time."
