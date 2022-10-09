The Wimmera Mail-Times

Former Horsham Saint Darcy Tucker has signed on to play for North Melbourne in 2023

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
October 9 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Getting home to Victoria eventually was always in the back of my mind,"

Darcy Tucker's decision to return to his home state had been brewing for for a while, but the star Wimmera export is glad the wait is over.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.