The Bureau of Meteorology believes there is a chance of thunderstorms happening in the Wimmera this afternoon.
Tomorrow the bureau estimates there is a slight chance of a shower occurring in southwest parts of the Wimmera, which will hit most likely in the morning and afternoon.
Winds from the west to southwesterly will reach from 15 to 20 km/h tending south to southwesterly from 15 to 25 km/h in the late morning and afternoon.
The bureau believes overnight temperatures will fall to around four degrees with it hitting 15 degrees during the daytime.
On Sunday they estimate it will be slightly cloudy in the Wimmera, with overnight temperatures falling to around two degrees and daytime temperatures reaching around 16.
A GWMWater spokesperson said from 9am yesterday to 9am today, Lake Bellfield got, 20mm of rain, Lake Lonsdale, 9mm, Lake Wartook, 11mm, Taylors Lake, 9 mm and Rocklands Reservoir, 6mm.
The spokesperson said the majority of rain fell yesterday between midday and 5pm and this morning between 4am and 10am.
The Wimmera River Catchment is also wet due to the recent rain, with elevated river levels within some areas.
Widespread rainfall totals of up to 25 mm are forecast for eastern ranges and elsewhere less than 5 mm are expected for the remainder of today.
An SES spokesperson said yesterday the emergency service had 96 requests for assistance from across the Loddon-Mallee region.
The spokesperson said 89 requests had been cleared since 3.30pm today, with the call-outs related to flooding, downed trees and building damage.
Showers and thunderstorms are developing in the north and west of the state today.
Widespread minor to moderate flooding is possible in the Wimmera River Catchment area tonight.
The SES and Bureau of Meteorology have issued an updated weather warning with the possibility of severe thunderstorms across the western Victoria and Grampians regions.
The broad warning does not highlight the exact location of the thunderstorms, but SES emergency services have given flash flooding warnings in places such as Rainbow, Warracknabeal and Horsham.
GWMWater's storage manager began releasing 300ML of water from Lake Wartook into the MacKenzie River this morning in anticipation of the reservoir spilling.
Storage manager Kym Wilson said despite the release, expected rain this afternoon would likely lead to additional excess water spilling into the river.
Mr Wilson said the aim was to have catchments as full as possible to secure water supply to towns and farms ahead of summer.
He said at times, very wet conditions and high rainfall could result in higher inflows than what could be released.
"We can control flows into waterways and channels to a point, but under high flows, excess water from Lake Wartook will follow its natural course through the landscape," Mr Wilson said.
Wimmera Catchment Management Authority chief executive, David Brennan said water in MacKenzie River would flow past Dad and Dave Weir, Distribution Heads and into Burnt Creek.
Mr Brennan said the water would also flow through Bungalally Creek and the lower MacKenzie River which flows into the Wimmera River downstream of Horsham.
Flows in Burnt Creek ultimately reach Taylors Lake and can be diverted to Dock Lake via an already full Green Lake, Horsham.
Mr Brennan said landholders in the area should monitor Bureau of Meteorology forecasts and any advice issued by SES.
More information is available on the Storage Manager or Wimmera CMA websites: storagemanager.com.au or wcma.vic.gov.au/news.
The Bureau Of Meteorology predicts rain hitting the Wimmera will ease this afternoon and evening, but there is still a chance of thunderstorms affecting the region.
It believes winds turning northeasterly from 25 to 35 km/h will hit in the late afternoon, and has given a flood warning for the Wimmera River Catchment, with elevated river levels in some areas.
Tomorrow there is a chance of fog occurring in the early morning for northeast areas of the Wimmera, with there being a very high chance of showers happening in the afternoon and evening.
There is also a chance of severe thunderstorms, with overnight temperatures falling to around 12 degrees and daytime temperatures reaching the low 20s.
Friday's temperature is predicted to reach around 18 degrees during the daytime and 12 degrees in the evening.
There is a chance of a thunderstorm happening in the southeast in the morning and afternoon, with light winds coming westerly in the morning.
On Saturday it is predicted there will be a shower in the south-Wimmera, with overnight temperatures falling to around 5 degrees and daytime temperatures reaching around 16.
The bureau believes there will a chance of thunderstorms hitting the Stawell region today with winds northeasterly reaching from 25 to 35 km/h and decreasing to 15-25 km/h in the late evening.
Tomorrow it predicts there is a 100 percent chance of rain hitting Stawell with fog occurring in the northwest.
There is also a possible chance of a severe thunderstorm happening tomorrow, with overnight temperatures falling to around 12 degrees and daytime temperatures reaching the low 20s.
It also predicts Stawell may get from 20 to 25mm of rain on Thursday.
Friday's weather forecast in Stawell shows there may be showers in the morning and in the early afternoon.
Overnight temperatures will fall to around 12 degrees and daytime temperatures will reach around 18 degrees.
The bureau believes the rain will clear around Saturday, with overnight temperatures falling to around five degrees and daytime temperatures reaching around 16 degrees.
The bureau predicts that there will a chance of a thunderstorm occurring in northwest parts of Ararat.
There is a chance of showers, most likely in the evening and a possible severe thunderstorm.
Tomorrow's forecast shows there will be a 100 percent chance of showers, with Ararat getting from about 25 to 30mm of rain.
Friday's weather is predicted to have very high chances of showers happening in the morning and early afternoon.
There is a chance of a thunderstorm happening in the northeast in the morning and early afternoon, with overnight temperatures falling to around 11 degrees and daytime temperatures reaching around 18.
On Saturday there is a high chance of rain happening with snow possibly above 1100 metres.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
