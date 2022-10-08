Former Wimmera-Mallee footballer Marcus Burdett has lead South Australia's Over 40 Red team to a AFL Masters premiership in Adelaide.
In 2021, the Hopetoun-native reached 500 senior games, and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.
Burdett carried that vein of form into the AFL Masters tournament, and was "lucky" to be awarded Player of the Carnival and be named in the AFL Masters All-Australian team, he said.
Coached by playing coach Craig Began, South Australia Over 40 Red played three games during the week-long carnival, Tasmania on Sunday September 25, South Australia Blue on the following Wednesday and Vic Country in the final on Saturday, October 1.
READ MORE:
The grand final against Vic Country's Men's Over-40 side was a one-sided affair, with the South Australians dominating 11.15 (81) to 2.3 (15).
Burdett lead from the front, guiding his side to victory with two goals in game one and three goals apiece in the next two.
Burdett said the team dynamic at the carnival was different to what he was used to at club level.
"It was nice to be probably one of the youngest players," Burdett said.
"Going from well and truly being the oldest by a long way... it was definitely a nice feeling to be the youngest for once."
It was a factor that might have played into the former Southern Mallee Giant's hands.
"(The game) was definitely quite a bit slower than what I'm used to, which obviously worked in my favour and made things a little bit easier for me," Burdett said.
MORE NEWS:
"It brought it back to a level where I could probably stand out a bit more, rather than doing what I normally do well."
The tournament was the largest AFL Masters Carnival ever held, with 1300 players, more than 200 umpires and trainers from all over Australia descending on Adelaide.
"It was really well organised...it was the first time I'd played in the Over 40s category, and it was a lot of fun," Burdett said.
"Because I'm still playing A Grade footy at club level, I haven't been worried about playing any of the AFL Masters.
"I got asked about four weeks before if I wanted to join and I said I'd be happy to."
At the conclusion of the Carnival we had a huge function at the Adelaide Convention Centre.
1700 people attended the function that was emcee'd by Port Adelaide legend Warren Tredrea; Ted Whitten Jnr also attended.
Burdett said he enjoyed the experience and would love to take part again in 2023, having enjoyed meeting people from across Australia at the games.
"Next year's masters games are at Maroochydore, so I'll probably put my hand up for that one," Burdett said.
"It'd be nice, sunny weather up on the Sunshine Coast!"
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.