The Wimmera Mail-Times

Former Wimmera-Mallee footballer Marcus Burdett lead South Australia to AFL Masters victory

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
October 8 2022 - 8:00am
Burdett said he was felt humble after being named Player of the Carnival. Picture supplied.

Former Wimmera-Mallee footballer Marcus Burdett has lead South Australia's Over 40 Red team to a AFL Masters premiership in Adelaide.

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

