Nhill Heritage Weekend will start from, October 13 - 16, and has various entertainment offers on show for people to enjoy such as aircrafts, vintage tractors and tours of Nhill's historic silo-mill.
The first annual Nhill Heritage Weekend is set to bring together shops, tourist attractions and businesses as well as reunions for a town-wide four days of celebrating history and togetherness.
The concept of "history will come alive" is the driving message for the upcoming event as uniforms, dresses, cars and trucks will be featured on display during the event.
The celebrations will start with the Nhill A&P Society Annual Show from 9am - 9pm on Thursday, October 13, which celebrates all things agricultural in the region.
Nhill Aviation Heritage Centre assistant secretary Jenny Creek said visitors would also enjoy an amazing light display on Friday and Saturday between 9pm - 11pm at Nhill's old silo-mill.
"We are also going to have to some tours in it, which is something we haven't done before," she said.
The Nhill Aviation Heritage Centre on Saturday between 11am and 2pm and on Sunday at 2pm, will also have the Avro Anson Tiger Moth and Gypsy engines all fired up.
Other events happening include, Gallery Central, on Friday from 10am- 4pm, and Lowana Crafts will be open on Saturday from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
To, keep up to date with the event people can follow: nhillheritageweekend Facebook page, or click on www.nhillaviationheritagecentre.com.au.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
