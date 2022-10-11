The Wimmera Mail-Times

History, reunions, togetherness: celebrated for Nhill Heritage Weekend

Nick Ridley
Nick Ridley
October 11 2022 - 7:00am
Nhill Heritage Weekend will start from, October 13 - 16, and has various entertainment offers on show for people to enjoy such as aircrafts, vintage tractors and tours of Nhill's historic silo-mill.

