O'Connor, Mayer win Nell Smithett Aggregate

By Horsham Golf Club
Updated October 11 2022 - 12:01am, first published October 10 2022 - 9:00pm
Golfers Donna O'Connor and Lil Mayer with their victory certificates. Picture supplied.

On Tuesday, October 4 lady members of the Horsham Golf Club competed in the Nell Smithett 4 Ball Aggregate Stableford competition.

Local News

