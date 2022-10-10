O'Connor, Mayer win Nell Smithett Aggregate

On Tuesday, October 4 lady members of the Horsham Golf Club competed in the Nell Smithett 4 Ball Aggregate Stableford competition.
This is a partner event in which 44 members played.
The clear winners with 73 points were Donna O'Connor and Lil Mayer.
In second place were Pauline Salter and Maggie Smith with 69 points.
This event is one of three separate events with the most prestigious event being held on the third day when selected teams from Horsham and around the Wimmera and beyond compete.
These selected teams are composed of four players.
The format is Stroke play and the best three scores for each team are totalled together to decide who is the winner of Nell Smithett memorial trophy.
Usually all three events are held on separate days in the same week.
However, due to anticipated wet weather the remaining two events have been postponed until the November 10 and 11.
This event has been played in Horsham every year since 1970.
