The Grampians Health's drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic at Wimmera Base Hospital is now closed.
Health officials closed the makeshift clinic on Friday after a sharp decrease in PCR tests.
As the COVID pandemic began its spread into Australia in March 2020, the Wimmera Base Hospital started testing community members in a makeshift clinic at the end of its Wyuna subacute unit.
By July, the clinic was becoming overwhelmed, and the space upgraded to a drive-through clinic accessed from Arnott Street.
For the first few months, this was supported by a team from the Australian Defence Force.
When testing settled, the hospital returned to a walk-in clinic at the same location, but last summer, the numbers ramped up again, and the drive-through system returned.
In the heat of January 2022, officials tested 1768 people; however, as by September, testing dropped to about 14 per week, prompting the decision to close the clinic and relocate the staff to where they are needed most.
Grampians Health regional director hospitals - west Carolyn Robertson thanked team members who dressed each day in PPE garments and braved the elements to help keep the community safe.
She also thanked community members for their understanding and support when visiting the clinic.
Community members needing PCR tests can get them at the Horsham Respiratory Clinic, next to Lister House.
