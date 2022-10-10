The Wimmera Mail-Times
Free

Grampians Health's COVID testing clinic at Wimmera Base Hospital closes

By Ben Fraser
Updated October 10 2022 - 5:27am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grampians Health's Tamikah Dockrill and Robyn Levitzke wave goodbye on the final day of testing. Picture supplied

The Grampians Health's drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic at Wimmera Base Hospital is now closed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.