Three sides still unbeaten as competition heats up | Wimmera Bowls R2

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
October 11 2022 - 4:00am
After round two, Dimboola have surged into first place in the Wimmera Weekend Pennant Division 1 competition, with a clinical win over Kaniva at home, 16-0 (103 shots to 53).

