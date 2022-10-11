Three sides still unbeaten as competition heats up | Wimmera Bowls R2

After round two, Dimboola have surged into first place in the Wimmera Weekend Pennant Division 1 competition, with a clinical win over Kaniva at home, 16-0 (103 shots to 53).
The home side dominated the first rink, 51 shots to 11, as Darryl Argall, Wayne Albrecht, Darryl Both and Daniel Danisch played their roles to perfection.
While Dimboola still earned the chocolates, Kaniva rallied somewhat at rink 2 to hold the scores at 24-21.
Mervyn Roberts, Robert Clark, Joshua Cook and Peter O'Loughlin just kept their noses in front of Kaniva's Arthur Cole, Colin Maddern, Darren Maddern and Jeff Meyer.
At rink 3, it was a similar story as the visitors fell short, 21-28; Dimboola's Shannon Williams, Judith Albrecht, Robert Pyers and Greg Cook were too strong for Kaniva.
Elsewhere, Horsham City scraped past Sunnyside by the skin of the teeth as just one shot separated the two sides; 14-2 (67-66), at Sunnyside.
Rink one was won by Horsham City 20-26, as Michael Turner, Marcus Gregg, Ron Goudie and Kevin Clyne overcame their competition.
Sunnyside demolished City at rink 2, winning 28-12 as everything came up roses for Roger MacInnes, Rod Skurrie, Dale McRae and Rex Bergen.
Horsham City held their nerve in rink 3 to win 29-18 as Bruce Campbell, Geoff Inglis, Ron Dolby and Anthony King set up a thrilling overall victory.
Horsham Golf got their first win on the board, with a narrow victory over Goroke-Edenhope at Edenhope, winning 14-2 (67 shots to 64).
Golf took the first rink by just two shots, 22-20, as Adam Galpin, Kevin Walsh, Graeme Deleeuw and Danny Schmidt set the tone of the match.
The visitors claimed rink 2 by four shots, 22-18, in another determined performance by Robert Greiger, Dennis Pye, Stephen Harris and Geoffrey Baid.
However, the home side got some of their own back at rink three, winning 26-23 and denying Horsham Golf a clean sweep, as Les Burns, John Burchell, Barry Crick and Geoff Lowe outplayed their opponents.
Nhill also joined the winner's list, after defeating Coughlin Park 15-1 (71-62) at Nhill.
The first rink was tied 24 shots apiece, as little separated Nhill's Brad Blackwood, Kevin Jones, Graeme Lynch and Roger Brown from Coughlin Park's Kevin Cramer, Anthony Woodhead, Rowan Hawkins and Daryl Dumesny.
Nhill took the second rink, 22-20, as Terry Robins, Philip Henseleit, Greg Ryan and Darren Gebert overcame strong competition from Coughlin Park's Mervyn Dean, Terry Sartori, Christopher Oliver and Adrian Besselaar.
A strong 25-18 rink three win secured victory for the home side, as Ruder Byrnes, Barry Cramer, Larry Bywaters and Allan King romped home.
In Division 2, Sunnyside 2 secured top spot on the ladder after defeating Nhill 14-2 (83 shots to 62), while Dimboola defeated Natimuk 16-0 (75-62).
Horsham Golf earned a top two berth on the ladder, with a big win over Edenhope-Goroke 16-0 (90-52), while Horsham City remains the third unbeaten side after a clinical win over Sunnyside 3, 14-2 (93-48).
Coughlin Park 2 defeated Coughlin Park 3 in a derby by the river, 14-2 (76-60).
In Division 3, Sunnyside 4 defeated Horsham City 4, 16-0 (79-46), while Horsham City 3 had a win over Coughlin Park 4, 16-0 (83-37).
Nhill 4 defeated Dimboola 3, 12-4 (66-58) while Nhill 3 had a bye.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
