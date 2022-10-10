Everyday should be mental health day

Officially, today is World Mental Health Day, as deemed by the World Health Organisation. It is also Mental Health Awareness Month. Friday was Odd Socks Day AND headspace day.
However, I like to think that every day is World Mental Health Day and every month is Mental Health Awareness Month because mental health awareness does not stop after October 31.
The Mental Health Foundation Australia has a jam-packed itinerary to observe Mental Health Awareness Month, with focused events throughout the month.
With events such as the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Forum, Seniors' Mental Health Forum and the Gambling and Mental Health Symposium, the idea that mental health is just a little bit of depression and anxiety is defunct.
While we are not wearing masks and doing head counts before walking into a store, the COVID-19 pandemic still affects our lives.
An estimated one in eight people lived with a mental disorder.
At the same time, the services, skills and funding available for mental health remain in short supply and fall far below what is needed.
This is true in rural Victoria and especially in low and middle-income countries.
Isolation and illness have taken their toll on our mental health, from our ability to reconnect with old friends to our tolerance for even the most minor issues.
Today is an opportunity to rekindle old friendships and boost your mental health.
You might also make a difference in that person's life by reaching out.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.