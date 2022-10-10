The Wimmera Mail-Times

Everyday should be mental health day

Ben Fraser
Ben Fraser
October 10 2022 - 12:55am
Today is Mental Health Day; however, I think everyday should be mental health day. Picture by SHUTTERSTOCK

Officially, today is World Mental Health Day, as deemed by the World Health Organisation. It is also Mental Health Awareness Month. Friday was Odd Socks Day AND headspace day.

