A Horsham Rural City Council spokesperson has said the council's advice given out last weekend about heavy rain showers will still remain relevant this week.
The spokesperson said O'Brees Road, Vectis, was currently closed and the Wimmera River Levels would likely increase in the coming days.
"The Wimmera River levels will increase in the coming days and the advice distributed at the weekend remains current, with low lying properties to be potentially impacted," they said.
"Flows in the upper Wimmera River catchment are anticipated to be below official flood levels, however increased flows are likely to impact some low lying areas around Horsham."
Low-lying areas such as Darlot Swamp, Dooen Swamp and areas below Horsham Weir, are likely to be impacted by these flows, and some roads in these low lying areas might be closed.
The flow is expected to be well within the capacity of the Wimmera River through Horsham and will not impact residences.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
