A group of Wimmera medical professionals will host an upcoming seminar on November 9 at 1C Bennett Road to discuss different options to deal with pain.
The Wimmera Local Pain Collective will host the event from 6pm - 8pm, which will have a wide variety of speakers who discuss various ways to deal with pain.
Spokesperson Daniel Palmer said the event would discuss techniques such as having a positive mindset and exercising.
"We want people to have an understanding of how pain relates to modern science and help them create ways to deal with their pain," he said.
"People believe pain is there to detect damage but what we find with modern science is that it is there to protect from damage."
Mr Palmer said he would be presenting at the conference and there would be also a group of medical speakers at the event.
He said he would deliver a one-hour presentation about Pain Revolution's '4 Essential Pain Facts', which would summarise modern pain theory.
"We will also have Kimberly Barker at the event who will speak about her experiences of dealing with pain," Mr Palmer said.
"Kim is a community member with a lived experience of persistent pain who has successfully applied modern pain theory in her journey towards pain freedom."
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
