Wimmera Pain Collectives to host seminar about pain reduction

By Nick Ridley
October 12 2022 - 1:00am
The Wimmera Local Pain Collective will host the event from 6pm - 8pm, which will have a wide variety of speakers who discuss various ways to deal with pain. Picture file

A group of Wimmera medical professionals will host an upcoming seminar on November 9 at 1C Bennett Road to discuss different options to deal with pain.

