Vic coalition pledges to halve V/Line fare

By Mibenge Nsenduluka
Updated October 10 2022 - 10:26pm, first published 10:19pm
V-Line train journeys will be half the price should the Victorian opposition win office next month. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

V/Line train fares across Victoria will be slashed by half if the Liberal and National parties win the state election next month.

