Central Park, Kalkee open seasons with confident wins | CWTA R1

Tennis returned to the region with some exciting matches to start the Central Wimmera Tennis Association season.
Central Park kicked off their season with a spirited win over Drung South at home, sending the visitors packing 7 rubbers to 5, 69 games to 64.
However, it was Drung South who got off the mark first, as young gun Logan Casey and Aaron Jennings defeated Central Park duo Reece Harman and Justin Slade 8-4.
Central Park struck back in the second rubber, as Willow Sainsbury and Sue Walter edged out Kate-Lyn Perkin and Yolanda Francis in a thriller; the final score 8-7.
In rubber 3, Central Park's Brendan Nitschke defeated Benn Molineaux in impressive fashion, winning 8-1.
Central Park's winning streak continued into rubber 4, where Adele Joseph saw off a tough challenge from Marli Pymer, winning 8-6.
Logan Casey and Benn Molineaux hit back for the visitors in rubber 5, dispatching Reece Harman and Brendan Nitschke 8-0 in a dominant display.
Drung South levelled the score at three rubbers apiece in the sixth rubber, as Kate-Lyn Perkin and Marli Pymer took the chocolates in a 8-7 heart-stopper against Willow Sainsbury and Adele Joseph.
The visitors looked to be in control of the match when Aaron Jennings defeated Justin Slade in the seventh rubber, 8-1, however it wasn't long before Central Park's Sue Walter once again squared the match at 4 rubbers each with a 8-1 win over Yolanda Francis.
Central Park got on a roll, with Justin Slade and Brendan Nitschke defeating Aaron Jennings and Benn Molineaux 8-0 in rubber 9, Sue Walter and Adele Joseph trumping Yolanda Francis and Marli Pymer 8-7 in rubber 10 before Drung South won their next rubber.
In rubber 11, Logan Casey defeated Reece Harman 8-1 to set up an all-or-nothing finale; Drung South had to win the final rubber to draw the match.
Unfortunately, luck was with the home side and Willow Sainsbury defeated Kate-Lyn Perkin, 8-2 to seal the day for Central Park.
In the other Pennant match of the round, St Michael's title defence got off to a rocky start after hosting Kalkee in a rematch of last season's semi final.
Unlike that match, it was the visitors who won the day, 7-5, 77 games to 63.
Kalkee's Jeff Friberg and Steve Schultz set the tone for the day, defeating Ian Nitschke and Peter Hayes 8-3 in the first rubber, while St Michael's Kassie Peachey and Ang Nitschke got one back for the hosts in rubber two, defeating Anna Exell and Emily Polack, 8-6.
Kalkee surged into the lead after winning the next two rubbers, with Jordan Friberg dispatching Nick Robertson 8-4 and Hayley Thomas defeated Barb Crough, 8-1.
In the fifth rubber, Ian Nitschke and Nick Robertson bested Jeff and Jordan Friberg, 8-4.
However, Kalkee responded again with the next two rubbers, as Anna Exell and Hayley Thomas overcame Kassie Peachey and Barb Crough, 8-6 and Steve Schultz defeated Peter Hayes, 8-1.
St Michael's fought hard, Anna Nitschke and the duo of Peter Hayes and Nick Robertson winning their rubbers against Emily Polack (8-5) and the duo of Steve Schultz and Jordan Friberg (8-4), respectively.
In the tenth rubber, Kalkee's Emily Polack and Hayley Thomas defeated Anna Nitschke and Barb Crough, 8-3, before Jeff Friberg defeated Ian Nitschke, 8-5 in the eleventh.
With the result beyond doubt, Kassie Peachey defeated Kalkee's Anna Exell, 8-2, in the twelfth rubber.
Looking ahead, round two will face an early top of the table clash when Kalkee face off against Central Park at Kalkee.
With both sides enjoying confidence boosting wins to start the season, it will be a chance for either one of them to set the benchmark for the season.
Horsham Lawn had a bye in round one and will face reigning champs St Michael's in what should be another tantalising encounter.
In A Special, Kalkee and Natimuk drew 7-7, 89 games apiece in a thrilling start to the season, while Telangatuk East were clinical against Haven, coming away 13-1 winners, 109 games to 41.
Drung South defeated Homers, 9-5, 94 games to 65, while a similar story played out when Central Park defeated Brimpaen 9-5, 83 games to 59.
Horsham Lawn Dorman and Horsham Lawn Thompson were locked at seven sets apiece, before Dorman won on a games countback, 86-83.
In round two, Telangatuk East host Kalkee, while Haven host Homers.
Drung South head south to face Brimpaen, while reigning champs Horsham Lawn Thompson travel to Central Park.
Horsham Lawn Dorman head west to Natimuk.
A Grade saw a number of close matches, with a highlight being Haven's narrow win over Horsham Lawn Bardell.
The two sides were tied at six sets each at the match's conclusion, before Haven won on countback, 84 games to 68.
Drung South saw off Central Park 7 rubbers to 5, however a games tally of 82-73 showed just how close the rubbers had been.
In the other A Grade match, Horsham Lawn O'Conner comfortably defeated Homers, 11-1, 95 games to 42.
In round two, Homers will look to get their first win of the season, playing host to Central Park who will be on a similar mission.
Drung South and Haven collide in a prospective epic, while Horsham Lawn Bardell and O'Conner face off in a home derby.
In B Special, Laharum defeated St Michael's 7-5, 80 games to 64, while Central Park similarly defeated Natimuk 7-5, 71 games to 64.
Elsewhere, Horsham Lawn enjoyed a big win over Haven, 10-2, 93 games to 51.
Round two will offer up some more thrillers, as Haven host Natimuk, Central Park host Laharum and St Michael's host Horsham Lawn.
