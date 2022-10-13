High praise for Southbank home

Overlooking the Southbank wetlands, this impressive double-storey home is brilliantly designed and of the highest quality. An inviting foyer leads into the formal lounge room. Moving towards the rear of the home you'll find open-plan kitchen and family living which overlooks the manicured rear yard. Kitchen cabinetry and bench tops are made from solid Tasmanian blackwood. French doors open onto a lovely patio area, and the large gazebo is the perfect place for entertaining. High praise for this perfectly presented home with multiple living areas, large study, ducted vacuum system and double lock-up garage. Established cottage gardens offer year-round colour and the 6 x 12-metre shed has plenty of storage.

