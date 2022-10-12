With 45 days until the 2022 Victoria election, lobbying from local governments is reaching a crescendo.
Similar messages emerged from the Wimmera's municipalities, with a renewed focus on rail, upgrading community assets and boosting the economy repeated by leaders.
Horsham Rural City Council mayor Robyn Guilline said it was important for mayors to retain the council's vision during this lively advocacy period.
"It's an exciting time for our community, with a whole range of major projects and initiatives planned for delivery, all of which are vital to allowing us to thrive as a regional city." Cr Guilline said.
Yarriambiack Shire Council mayor Kylie Zanker said her council was looking to pursue funding for future generations.
"Council is passionately advocating with key regional stakeholders to ensure the Wimmera continues to economically thrive and attract new residents and investment," Cr Zanker said.
To secure funding for much-needed projects, leaders have packed their itineraries with appointments and luncheons bookended by phone calls and emails.
The Horsham mayor said council had requested funding for numerous projects, including the Horsham North rail corridor revitalisation, a community facility for Laharum's Cameron Oval and stage two of the Aquatic Centre.
"All of these initiatives we are pushing for are closely linked to the strategies and policies that our community has helped us put together," Cr Guilline said.
"It's important for us that no matter what we do at Council, we're aligning our initiatives with the vision we have so we can continue to deliver great outcomes for the community."
Cr Guilline said the council has attracted more than $2.8 million state government funding in 2022 for a multipurpose events stage at a Sawyer Park and the redevelopment of netball courts.
The Yarriambiack Mayor said council was campaigning for childcare, economic growth and infrastructure.
"Council has been proactively advocating for a number of significant projects for the shire, including funding for an integrated Early Years Centre, including Kindergarten, Childcare and Maternal Child Health Services located in Murtoa," Cr Zanker said.
"Childcare in-place locally has been a complex and frustrating challenge for young families for decades and continues to be a barrier for predominantly women entering and re-entering the workforce when starting and raising families.
"A viability study has been completed and has confirmed significant investment is required. There are adequate - and growing - numbers of babies and young children in the catchment area that will benefit from a dedicated Early Learning Centre in Murtoa. Significant economic initiatives such as the Donald Mineral Sands development will see an increased demand for childcare in a short period of time.
Cr Zanker said the Yarriambiack council applied for funding via the Regional Infrastructure Fund to undertake a feasibility study to redevelop the former Hopetoun school site.
"Council will be strongly advocating for this project once this piece of work is completed for funding to redevelop the site, which will incorporate housing and accommodation," she said.
"In the lead up to the State Election, Council will be advocating for funding to support our Social Housing model for Rupanyup, Murtoa, Warracknabeal, Hopetoun and Woomelang. Council was recently unsuccessful with their initial bid via the Big Housing Building Regional funding round."
Cr Zanker added the council was lobbying to the State Government for a commitment for maintenance of Priority C Class Roads.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
