Wimmera towns receive 5G phone, internet boost

By Ben Fraser
Updated October 13 2022 - 12:02am, first published October 12 2022 - 9:00pm
The Victorian Government will build six new mobile phone towers, and upgrade a further 12, to provide 5G coverage to more of the Wimmera. File picture

The Victorian Government is increasing mobile phone and internet services across the Wimmera with 18 infrastructure projects.

