The Victorian Government is increasing mobile phone and internet services across the Wimmera with 18 infrastructure projects.
Minister for Innovation, Medical Research and the Digital Economy, Jaala Pulford, announced the State Government has partnered with telecommunications providers to deliver the 12 projects in Horsham Rural City Council and six West Wimmera Shire Council.
Residents, businesses and visitors will have increased mobile coverage in Dadswells Bridge, Bungalally, Dooen, Drung, Glenorchy, Haven, Horsham, Ledcourt, Lower Norton, McKenzie Creek, Pimpinio, St Helens Plains, Riverside, Roses Gap, Vectis, Chetwynd, Edenhope, Goroke, Lawloit, Minimay and Miram.
Ms Pulford said the government will build six new mobile towers and upgrade a further 12 towers to 5G, by 2026.
"Exciting changes and innovative projects are happening... and they need good-quality connectivity to support them. This investment will help more local businesses to succeed and communities to thrive," she said.
"This is about enabling Victorians to access the best healthcare technology or take advantage of education opportunities, and about giving our businesses the tools they need to succeed in a competitive global environment."
Seven mobile infrastructure projects - two new and five upgrades - will be undertaken in the Northern Grampians Shire, adding Beazleys Bridge, Bulgana, Carapooee West, Crowlands, Dadswells Bridge, Drung, Gre Gre, Joel South, Laharum, Moolerr, Rostron, St Helens Plains, Shays Flat, Stawell, Tottington and Great Western to the 5G coverage map.
Through the Connecting Victoria program, the Government has 1108 mobile infrastructure projects in outer suburban Melbourne and regional Victoria.
The program addresses feedback provided by Victorians on the areas in the state where improvements are most needed.
"This investment... will boost local economies, ensure all Victorians can access connectivity that allows them to work or learn from home, get in touch with loved ones or seek help in emergencies."
