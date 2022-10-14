Champion racehorse Nature Strip has a chance to go back-to-back in Australia's richest race on Saturday, October 15.
The star sprinter, part owned by Horsham residents, Craig Garland, Geoffrey Dumesny, Craig Bennett, Frank Giampaolo, and the late David McCluskey, will have to overcome the outside barrier to complete the feat.
Winning the $15 million race would cap off a magnificent year for Chris Waller's darling, after it claimed the title of fastest horse in the world by winning the King's Stand Stakes at the Royal Ascot in June, according to Garland.
"To win the a third TJ Stakes, which only Chautauqua has done before, and then to go over to England and win their big sprint race before coming back here to win at Randwick, it's an incredible effort," Garland said.
"If he can win the Everest again, that's just a feather in his cap and just shows you how good the horse really is."
Once, Nature Strip had a tumultuous relationship with Australia's richest race.
In 2019 Nature Strip came fourth, before finishing a disappointing 7th in 2020 as the pre-race favourite.
However, since the sprinters' 2021 triumph, Nature Strip has gone from strength to strength.
"You just cannot get your head around it; none of us, five guys from Horsham, totally understand the horse we've gotten,"
"Everyone says 'oh you'll never get another horse like that in a lifetime', I say try another hundred lifetimes!"
Nature Strip's remarkable nature has seen the horse enjoy a longer career than other horses.
"He's eight years old, but he's going as good as he's ever gone," Garland said.
Garland will travel to Sydney along with his fellow Horsham owners to watch the race.
The Everest is set to kick off at Royal Randwick at 4.15pm on Saturday, October 15.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
