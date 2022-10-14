The Wimmera Mail-Times

Champion racehorse Nature Strip a chance to make history at the Everest in 2022

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
October 14 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James McDonald celebrates Nature Strip's win at the Royal Ascot. Picture by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Champion racehorse Nature Strip has a chance to go back-to-back in Australia's richest race on Saturday, October 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.