Tough clashes await Hornets in CBL round three

Round three of the Country Basketball League Southwest division will be electric, as some of the best sides in the competition go head to head.
In the men's competition, the Hornets have a bumper weekend ahead, facing Ararat on Saturday and Portland on Sunday.
Ararat are coming off a big win against Warrnambool in round one, while Portland forfeited their round two clash with the Redbacks.
Hornets coach Scott Benbow said Horsham won't be underestimating the Redbacks, and will hope to welcome skipper Mitch Martin, among others, back into the side.
"They got a hold of Warrnambool in the first round, and we only just got over Warrnambool," Benbow said.
"But it was our first game... we're looking forward to testing ourselves against Ararat, and we should hopefully have a full strength side."
The Redbacks have a strong side of their own, with three players having Big V experience with the Ballarat Miners; skipper Zac Dunmore, Josh Fiegert and young gun Fletcher Burger.
Ararat are the 2020-21 champions, having gone undefeated in a shortened season due to COVID-19, giving the match an added spark.
The Hornets will have to back up their performance against Ararat on Saturday night on Sunday, when Horsham hosts Portland in the Hornets' first home game of the season.
It is also a grand final rematch.
"They're always tough games against Portland, they're very well coached by Rebel," Benbow said.
"They've got some great players like Nathan Hardingham, the guy who got the league MVP last year, he's a hell of a player."
Navigating the next few weeks will be key for the Hornets' championship defence.
"We've got some really tough games in the first three or four rounds, which is going to be good," Benbow said.
"This time last year we dropped our first two or three games, so we're already ahead of where we were. We know where we're at and what we've got to work on. We'll be fine... hopefully it's a sign of more wins to come."
In the women's competition, the Lady Hornets face last year's champions Portland on Sunday.
Head coach Beck McIntyre said her side had a hard run to start the season, but were all the better for it.
"Every game is going to be tough for us, and that's okay," McIntyre said.
"We just have to get out there and stick to our game plan, be patient and just believe in what we're doing."
McIntyre said the Lady Hornets' focus would be on their own improvement, without worrying too much about the opposition.
"My focus as a coach is on us, and what we can do to make ourselves ready," McIntyre said. "We can't control what they're going to do, but we can control what we're going to do."
McIntyre said the squad was looking forward to the match as the opening home game of the season.
"The girls are looking forward to it.... we normally get a really good crowd, so having family and friends is really exciting," McIntyre said.
The home game will also include the unveiling of the Hornets 2021-22 championship banner.
Round four will see the Hornets hit the road, travelling to Torquay to play the Surfcoast Chargers on Saturday, October 22 before stopping off in Terang on the way home to face the Tornadoes.
Horsham's next home game won't be until round six.
