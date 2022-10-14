The Horsham Cricket Association's 2022-23 kicks off on Saturday, October 15 with a couple of T20 belters.
At Minyip, the 2021-22 grand finalists collide in an epic rematch between Rup-Minyip and Noradjuha-Toolondo.
The Bullants seemed a length ahead of the competition, finishing the season four wins ahead of Homers; in second.
Lead by fantastic seasons from indomitable skipper Matt Combe and star Tony Caccaviello, on his way to winning the Cec Hopper Medal, the Bullants looked unstoppable.
However, the Panthers put on one of their better performances of the year to shock the highly-fancied Bullants by just two wickets to claim their first A Grade premiership since 2015-16.
Batting at seven, Rup-Minyip's Bailey Young making a stirring half century to win the game for the Panthers and be named man of the match.
In hindsight, the Panthers' surprise win didn't come out of nowhere - Rup-Minyip had broken the Bullants' winning streak earlier in the year in round 12, dealing Noradjuha-Toolondo's first loss of the season.
The Bullants will be looking for retribution, while the Panthers will be hoping to jump start their flag defence with a win over a strong opponent.
Meanwhile, at Rupanyup, the West Wimmera Warriors face off against Homers in another tantalising clash.
Last time the two sides met, in round 13 of the 2021-22 season, the Homers cruised home to win by 5 wickets after being set a target of 174 by the Warriors.
Simon Hopper and Will Goudie combined for an unbeaten 59-run stand to secure the points for Homers.
The Jung Tigers have a bye.
The grounds at Rupanyup and Minyip will be used in the Horsham Cricket Association's A Grade competition for at least the first four rounds, due to a wet spring delaying pitch preparations across the region.
A Grade matches will be held at Davis Park from round six and Dimboola Road Oval from round seven
Horsham's City Oval and Sunnyside will host their first clashes of the season in round eight on November 19.
The association's B and C Grade competitions begin on October 22.
