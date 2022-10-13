All eyes will be fixed on the action, when crowds return to the Horsham Cup for the first time since 2019.
Excitement has been building in the leadup, with every race scheduled for Sunday, October 15 at Horsham Racecourse overflowing with nominations.
Horsham jockeys Dean Yendall and Christine Puls will be amongst the action, with Yendall backing up from riding the Caufield Cup on Saturday.
It will be Yendall's first Horsham Cup since suffering neck fractures in a nasty fall riding Saintly Rose at Terang on December 20, 2021, with the veteran jockey looking likely to make a triumphant return on his home deck.
Since returning from his injury, Yendall has ridden 10 winners in the past month.
Puls has been in fine form herself, with ten podium finishes in the past month - including two winners.
At the time of writing, fields for the 2022 Horsham Cup had not been released.
Horsham trainer Paul Preusker will be well-represented at the $33,000 prize 2100m race, with Kiwi duo Vividredsky and High Ferocity potential starters, while six year old gelding Arcadia King likely to join them.
In 2021, Preusker triumphed at the Horsham Cup with Orleans Rock, while Goolwa-based trainer David Jolly's American gelding Andrea Mantegna took home the 2020 prize.
Both races took place behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Complimenting the Wimmera presence in the 2022 race are a few international candidates.
New Zealand has a smattering of nominations in Gone West, Holster, Brilliant Venture, Upswing and Wertheimer, while Port Guillaume and Global Gift hailing from France.
Trainers for Irish geldings King's Charisma and Takumi have also thrown their hat in the ring.
