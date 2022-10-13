Horsham jockey Dean Yendall has put career threatening injuries behind him as he tries to re-establish himself at the elite level of racing.
Yendall, 48, who only came back to riding on August 16 after recovering from fracturing his C2 and C3 following a race fall at Terang in December, has been booked to ride the Symon Wilde trained Tralee Rose in Saturday's $5 million group one Caulfield Cup (2400m) at Caulfield.
Yendall will then race in the Horsham Cup on Sunday.
The light-weight hoop won the group 3 Northwood Plume Stakes on Literary Magnate at Caulfield last Saturday, in his first step towards winning the big features after riding with success in his comeback rides at county and city meetings.
"It's just great to be back riding but to ride at the top level is sensational," Yendall told ACM Racing.
"There were a lot of times after I was injured that I thought I'll never be able to ride again.
"I faced a lot of dark days in the first few months. The doctors warned me I may never ride again and that was really difficult because I've been riding in races for 30 years and I love it.
"I had to wear a neck brace for eight weeks and was restricted with body movement and believe me there was no fun in any of that.
"I was extremely lucky I had great support from my wife Christine and family plus a great medical team behind me. They all helped me get over the injuries.
"Symon phoned the other day and asked if I was interested in riding Tralee Rose in the Caulfield Cup and the Melbourne Cup and I jumped at the chance to ride her in both cups.
"She won the Geelong Cup last year and ran ninth in last years Melbourne Cup. She's a strong staying mare."
The six-time winning group one jockey - who has more then 2600 winners to his credit - ventured to Mortlake on Tuesday morning to have a track gallop on Tralee Rose in the lead up to the Caulfield Cup.
"I hadn't sat on Tralee Rose before the gallop on Tuesday," Yendall said.
"It was all about just getting a feel for the mare. She worked out over 800 metres and felt great.
"Her action was very good. She felt really well. I was very happy with her.
"The track at Mortlake would have been rated a good four and she really seemed to appreciate that type of going. I know she hasn't had a run since the end of August but full credit to Symon and his team - they have done a big job getting her ready for the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups."
Yendall said he's not perturbed by Tralee Rose drawing barrier eight in the 18 horse field.
"Barrier eight is no concern," he said. "Tralee Rose usually runs on the pace. It's going to be interesting to see how much more rain we get before Saturday, if it keeps on raining they will be tracking pretty wide.
"I'm not sure Tralee Rose is really comfortable on the real heavy ground but in saying that there are not too many horses that handle really heavy tracks. She's very good on soft ground."
Early betting markets with Bet365 have installed Tralee Rose as a $101 chance for Saturday's Caulfield Cup while the Maher-Eustace trained Smokin' Romans is the $4.80 favourite. Bet365 rate Tralee Rose a $51 hope to win the Melbourne Cup on November 1.
