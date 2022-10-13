No matter where he is on the field, or in the state, Wimmera's Will Ellis like scoring goals.
Even at 14 years old, Ellis has clocked up many kilometres playing hockey for the Greenbottles, Strikers, the Eagles and South Australia.
Fresh from playing under 13s hockey for South Australia last year, Ellis' 2022 season was littered with achievements
He won the Naracoorte District Hockey Association under 16 premiership with the Green Bottles, was named in the Lower South East Hockey Association's Under 15 boys team of the year whilst playing for Strikers, and named in this year's SA under 15 state squad.
Not done there, Ellis also played in the South Eastern Eagles zone team in September, and just finished playing in the under-19 squad in the SA regional championships, where they finished second.
Fortunately, he loves playing hockey.
And scoring goals.
"When I started playing hockey, I was in the defensive line, but in the past two or three years, I've moved up forward," he said.
"When you're out there, getting goals and having a good time, it's the same rush as winning a motorbike race.
"You've always got that thrill and you want it again. I like to challenge myself and get goals every game to secure the win for my team.
"Every game I'm like that - get a goal and let's go again."
Ellis scored 36 goals for the Greenbottles in the NDHA and about 15 goals for Strikers in the LSEHA.
He also scored six goals in the zone team in September.
"Because I'm so quick, I can just get the ball and go around the defenders and the goalie," Ellis said.
"If I have to, I can use all my skills and go around, pass it around and that can give back to me or vice versa."
One of hockey's most iconic aspects of the game - the penalty corner - is where Ellis like to ply his trade.
"Four of my six goals at the zone championships were from penalty corners," he noted.
Also known as a short corner, the penalty corner is eagerly sought by attacking players, because it provide an excellent opportunity to score.
"I got a couple on the forestick and a couple of tomahawks (reverse stick)," Ellis said.
"I'm trying to master the drag flick now, but I don't want to bring it out until it's perfect."
Itching the keep his momentum moving forward, the 14-year-old Striker is thinking big.
"We might go up to Adelaide to play over the summer," he said. "I just want to put that extra work in so I can keep up with the other boys who are consistently playing.
"Otherwise, I'll keep working on things here and get ready for preseason."
