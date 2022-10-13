The Wimmera Mail-Times

Hockey star Will Ellis reflects on amazing season

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated October 16 2022 - 4:54am, first published October 13 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Ellis and the Lower South East Hockey Association's Under 15 boys team of the year. Picture supplied

No matter where he is on the field, or in the state, Wimmera's Will Ellis like scoring goals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.