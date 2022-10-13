The severe weather is likely to include HEAVY RAINFALL which may lead to FLASH FLOODING is forecast to continue over western and central Victoria, extending over northeastern parts of the state. The risk of heavy rainfall around Melbourne will be brief and most likely late afternoon and evening.

Most of the state will be impacted from Mildura, Horsham and Colac in the west through to Greater Melbourne and the Alpine region to the east

Rainfall rates are expected to ease from the west tonight, clearing during Friday morning.

Six-hourly rainfall totals between 30 to 50 mm are likely, with isolated heavier falls up to 65 mm. 24 hour rainfall totals are expected to reach 50 to 80 mm, with isolated totals up to 120mm over higher terrain.

Heavy rainfall increases the potential for landslides and debris across roads.