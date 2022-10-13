THURSDAY, 8pm:
MINOR FLOODING POSSIBLE AT GLENORCHY AND HORSHAM FROM FRIDAY MORNING
MODERATE FLOODING POSSIBLE AT GLENORCHY FROM FRIDAY EVENING
River level rises are occurring along the Wimmera River in response to heavy rainfall. Minor flooding may develop at Glenorchy on Friday morning and at Horsham on Friday afternoon.
Further river rises are possible at Glenorchy and may lead to Moderate flooding. In the 24 hours to 5:00 pm Thursday, rainfall totals have exceeded 40 mm in the catchment. Further rainfall is forecast for the remainder of Thursday and into Friday.
Moderate flooding may occur along the Wimmera River to Glenorchy. The Wimmera River at Glenorchy is currently at 0.96 metres and rising, below the minor flood level. The Wimmera River at Glenorchy may exceed the minor flood level (4.00 m) Friday morning. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (4.50 m) Friday evening.
Minor flooding may occur along the Wimmera River to Horsham. The Wimmera River at Horsham (Walmer) is currently at 1.95 metres and steady, below the minor flood level. The Wimmera River at Horsham (Walmer) may exceed the minor flood level (2.80 m) Friday afternoon.
The Wimmera River is currently below the minor flood level at Dimboola. The Wimmera River U/S Dimboola is currently at 3.29 metres and steady, below the minor flood level. The Wimmera River U/S Dimboola is likely to remain below the minor flood level (5.30 m) during Friday.
Stay informed - monitor your local conditions and remain alert.
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
THURSDAY, 7pm:
THURSDAY, 6.30pm:
Stay safe - avoid the flooded area. Be aware of potential hazards caused by flooding and never enter floodwater.
The next update is expected by 14/10/2022 05:20 pm or as the situation changes.
Stay informed - monitor your local conditions and remain alert.
The next update is expected by 14/10/2022 06:00 pm or as the situation changes.
This Minor Flood Warning is being issued for Norton Creek, Burnt Creek and McKenzie River catchments.
Stay informed - monitor your local conditions and remain alert. Do not drive through floodwater.
The next update is expected by 14/10/2022 05:10 pm or as the situation changes.
THURSDAY, 5pm: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Severe Weather Warning for parts of Victoria.
A Flood Watch was being issued for Norton Creek, Burnt Creek and McKenzie River catchments.
A Flood Watch was being issued for Navarre and surrounds.
THURSDAY, 3.50pm: A Flood Watch was being issued for Wimmera River Catchment as minor-to-major flooding expected across several catchments.
THURSDAY 3.30pm:
HORSHAM RURAL CITY COUNCIL:
Please drive safely and to the conditions. Do not drive through or enter flood waters.
Roads in the vicinity of Norton Creek have been closed due to rising water levels.
THURSDAY 3pm:
VICTRAFFIC has advised the Western Highway at Great Western is closed in both directions at Garden Gully Road due to flooding. Please follow the direction of emergency services.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Severe Weather Warning for parts of Victoria.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
