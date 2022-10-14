This flood blog is provided free to readers during the emergency event unfolding across our region these next few days, and will include essential community information and updates as reported by the Wimmera Mail-Times.
Friday, 11AM: Wycheproof relief centre set up for Charlton evacuees
North Central CMA have advised the Avoca River at the James Patterson Bridge in Charlton will reach 7.9m, which is between the 2010 and 2011 flood levels.
The river is set to rise overnight Friday and peak Saturday night.
This will impact 70 per cent of the town and between 40 and 50 properties.
Buloke Shire Council have been door-knocking properties that were affected in 2011 and police will continue to do this today.
There will be a relief centre set up at Wycheproof P-12 College for people to evacuate to.
A bus could be arranged if needed.
The Calder Highway between Charlton and Wycheproof is open, but there will be water over the road.
Friday, 9AM: A Major Flood Warning was issued for Wimmera River catchment.
Major flooding is possible in Glenorchy and minor flooding is possible at Horsham from Friday afternoon.
River level rises are occurring along the Wimmera River in response to heavy rainfall during Thursday and overnight into Friday.
Minor flooding is occurring at Glenorchy with further rises and major flooding possible during Friday. Minor flooding may develop at Horsham on Friday evening.
Major flooding may occur along the Wimmera River to Glenorchy.
The Wimmera River at Glenorchy is currently at 4.37 metres and rising, with minor flooding.
The Wimmera River at Glenorchy may exceed the moderate flood level (4.50m) around 9am Friday and the river level may reach the major flood level (4.80m) late Friday afternoon.
A major flood peak near 4.90m is possible during Saturday, near the historical peaks of 2016 (4.89m) and 2010 (4.92m).
Minor flooding may occur along the Wimmera River to Horsham.
The Wimmera River at Horsham (Walmer) is currently at 2.04 metres and steady, below the minor flood level.
The Wimmera River at Horsham (Walmer) may exceed the minor flood level (2.80 m) Friday evening.
The Wimmera River is currently below the minor flood level at Dimboola.
The Wimmera River U/S Dimboola is currently at 3.17 metres and steady, below the minor flood level.
The Wimmera River U/S Dimboola is likely to remain below the minor flood level (5.30 m) during Friday.
Stay informed - monitor your local conditions and remain alert.
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
