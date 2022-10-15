The Wimmera Mail-Times

Holy Trinity wins Australian HPV Super Series national title

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
October 15 2022 - 1:00am
Holy Trinity Lutheran College girls 'Avalanche' are the 2022 National Champions in the Middle School All Female teams category. Picture supplied

The Holy Trinity Lutheran College Middle School girls have successfully defending their national title at the Australian HPV Super Series in Murray Bridge.

