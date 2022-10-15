The Holy Trinity Lutheran College Middle School girls have successfully defending their national title at the Australian HPV Super Series in Murray Bridge.
It was the first 24-hour race in Murray Bridge since 2019 and team was keen to show the competition their previous success was not a fluke.
The race requires trikes to be on the track for a 24-hour period; 20 of the team's 25 drivers completed more than 100 km.
Jaden Flett (203.49 km) and Ethan Rudolph (213.75 km) broke the school's previous single-rider distance record; Ethan completed more than six hours of riding during the event.
Additionally, the Middle School Boys (Tempest) and Senior School Girls (Blizzard) finished fourth. The Senior School Boys finished 10th.
HPV coordinator, Matthew McLoughlin, was awarded with the Andrew McLachlan Award at the Murray Bridge event.
Australian HPV Super Series chief executive Marcus Lacey presented the award for Mr McLoughlin outstanding commitment, dedication, teamwork and consistent display of the values, vision and mission of the UniSA Australian HPV Super Series and Australian International Pedal Prix Incorporated.
"Having commenced as CEO of the organisation at the end of last year, I can say Matthew has continuously impressed me with his dedication and attitude in all that he does for [Holy Trinity Lutheran College's] students, teams and school", he said.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
