I can jump puddles, but not inland oceans

I can jump puddles...well I used to be able to before they all decided to join together last week, becoming an inland ocean!
Our driveway is a small flowing creek, garden beds are ponds, we have ducks swimming around in the middle of our lake-like lawn and the dam is in danger of losing its' banks to become a small sea.
I think it might even have designs on joining forces with our neighbour's dam to get their turtles together, but I'm really going to have to put my foot down about those kind of shenanigans.
Sunshine and evaporation please God - I don't really care about my garden - it's the crops we need you to save!
Our whole survival as a region depends on crops being harvested and sold at market, and those lovelies have very wet feet at the moment.
The industry's most gorgeous crops have been lavished with expensive beauty treatments to enhance their success, but they are now at risk of looking pretty crook because of too much moisture.
There could be a lot of stone soup on the menu in homes if there are no crops to harvest.
Best not mention this challenge to my red 'P' plater though as she has her Year 12 school celebration days to attend and upcoming exams.
She'll be squeezing into her old primary school uniform one day and dressing as a favourite teacher on another, but the theme that has me most excited is her choice of movie character costume for her last day of classes.
With 'Top Gun : Maverick' proving itself to be a faultless piece of entertainment, Bun-Bun-the-Middle-One has pulled out one of her dad's old RAFF flight suits to dress-up as the movie's lead character.
Being nearly six foot tall, it fits her well, and incredibly, so do my husband's military issue black lace-up boots.
We even have some Ray Ban Aviator sunglasses.
I won't be the only emotional mum this week. I'm extremely proud of my main man's 21-year career in the Royal Australian Air Force and of our thirty year marriage, so to see one of the best outcomes of our union - our 18 year old daughter - stepping out in his style to celebrate finishing school is beyond special.
