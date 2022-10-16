The Wimmera Mail-Times

Dr Anne Webster: When will the madness stop?

By Dr Anne Webster
October 16 2022 - 4:00pm
Dr Anne Webster, Member for Mallee. Picture supplied

There are reports Labor are set to announce a global methane pledge at next month's UN COP27 climate change conference. This will result in higher prices at the supermarket and threatens the good old Aussie BBQ.

