A Horsham woman was sentenced to jail on Friday for failing to render assistance to an injured man in 2020; however, she wasn't imprisoned.
Kim Schorback, 49, of Riverside, appeared in the Horsham Magistrates' Court on October 14, flanked by friends and family.
Magistrate Ron Saines sentenced Schorback to 18 months of imprisonment, with a non-parole period of nine months.
She was not imprisoned following the approval of a sentence appeal bond, and will appear before the Horsham Magistrates' Court in February, 2023.
Mr Saines cancelled Ms Schorback's licence and disqualified her from driving for four years.
Jake Duncan, 24, died in hospital on February 18, 2020, with serious head injuries, two days after police believe he was hit by a car on Dooen Road on February 16.
"Kim Schorback... knew or ought reasonably have known that a person had been killed or suffered serious injury," Mr Saines said.
The magistrate said Schorback was fully aware of the collision but elected to keep driving.
"The accused both heard and felt a collision and drove on," he said.
"After the collision, the accused returned to drive by the place where Mr Duncan was injured on the roadside."
Mr Saines said Schorback's statements to police on the second and third occasions when she drove by again that she did not observe Mr Duncan were misleading.
"Not once, but rather three times the accused had an opportunity and an obligation to stop and render assistance. And did not," he said.
"The decisions to not stop in these circumstances, I characterise as not only shameful but also callous and inhumane."
Magistrate Saines also highlight the issue of remorse.
"Counsel asserted empathy for the family of Mr Duncan; this assertion is not supported by any evidence or by any conduct consistent with remorse," Magistrate Saines said.
"No person is to be punished for exercising a right to plead not guilty to a criminal charge. But sentencing courts... extend leniency to those who do plead guilty because the plead guilty is itself evidence of acceptance of wrongdoing.
"The impact of the death, the accused's role in driving away from the victim and the impact of her conduct upon the family of Jake Duncan have been presented by victim impact statements. Their grief, as to loss of such a young family member, is ongoing and is unlikely to pass. No sentence other than imprisonment is appropriate."
Schorback was assessed for a community corrections order; however, Magistrate Saines said an order was unsuitable.
Magistrate Saines heard evidence from the prosecution and defence counsel from August 31 and September 1.
During the two days of deliberations, nine people were called by the prosecution and defence to give evidence.
Murtoa resident Amanda Luff told the court she was driving to Horsham to start the early shift at Coles when she noticed Mr Duncan's body on the roadside at 5:38am.
She slowed down and called triple-0 when she noticed his body but continued driving.
The court was played CCTV footage showing Mr Duncan walking up Firebrace Street with a friend after leaving Wilsons nightclub at 4.43am.
He appeared alone while buying cigarettes at the Baillie Street Caltex a few minutes later.
Mr Duncan was seen walking along the middle of Dooen Road.
Police submitted CCTV evidence of Schorback's car driving south on Dooen Road at about 5.30am, driving north on the same road back the other way at 5.40am and south on Dooen Road, back into Horsham at 5.45am.
There is no CCTV footage of Schorback's car and Mr Duncan in the same place.
Coroner Mel Archer performed an autopsy on Mr Duncan in 2020.
Dr Archer took a blood alcohol reading before Mr Duncan died - it was 0.15 per cent.
She told the court she believed he was kneeling or crouching at the time of the impact that caused his death.
She said there was no evidence that more than one car wheel struck Mr Duncan.
Based on the evidence, Detective Sergeant Jenelle Hardiman of Victoria Police's collision reconstruction unit said she could not determine whether Ms Schorback's vehicle had struck Mr Duncan.
"I identified three areas of damage on that vehicle, but none of which I could determine related to an impact with a pedestrian," Det Sgt Hardiman said.
She noted there was no lower leg or abdominal injuries.
"If the injury sustained by the pedestrian were sustained by being impacted by a vehicle at the time that the pedestrian was impacted, he was lying on the ground," Det Sgt Hardiman said.
"In instances of pedestrians being upright, if they're impacted by the front of the vehicle, then the bumper type area that the vehicle will impact their legs."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
