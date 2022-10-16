Helping injured workers return to work and a luncheon specifically aimed at people connected to the agricultural sector are key events on the agenda when WorkSafe's Health and Safety Month visits Horsham.
The Tuesday, October 18 event will be WorkSafe's first in-person Health and Safety Month event in Horsham since 2019, and is one of 14 free events scheduled across regional Victoria.
It will provide employers and workers the opportunity to hear from industry experts on four topics designed to improve health and safety in the workplace, such as the value of health and safety representatives; how to build a systems-based approach to health and safety; and, mental injury in the workplace.
The "People in agriculture" luncheon will include a panel discussion on how to achieve a productive and safe farm business involving industry experts and farmers. Attendees will also be given the chance to have their workplace issues addressed as part of a Q&A that will follow each session.
Former AFL Geelong Cats captain and triple-premiership player Cameron Ling will host the event, continuing his long association with WorkSafe's Health and Safety Month, which this year carries the theme of Connect, Learn, Share.
"Spreading the message of how important workplace health and safety is, and how employers and workers can each play their role in improving workplace health and safety, is something I'm particularly passionate about," Mr Ling said
The AFL premiership player will also host some of the free Health and Safety Month webinar sessions the following week, from 24-28 October.
This year's webinar program includes a session with Warrnambool business owner and Health and Safety Month ambassador Darren Smith, who will share his return to work journey in an effort to help and inspire others.
To register and for more information please visit www.worksafe.vic.gov.au/health-and-safety-month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.