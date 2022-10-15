Major flood warning issued for Wimmera River

The Victorian State Emergency Service (SES) has issued a major flood warning for the Wimmera River.
The Wimmera river is expected to peak at Horsham Monday morning, at approximately 8.30am.
Flood impacts are likely to start to occur in Riverside overnight Saturday and into Sunday.
Impacts on roads and properties, as water levels rise will occur from Saturday evening through Sunday and Monday morning.
In preparation for the expected flood levels, people should be aware of possible impacts.
Significant flooding is likely to occur through Horsham and Riverside with properties that may be impacted with above floor flooding. Current predictions are for flood heights to be between the 1 in 20 and 1 in 50 year Annual Exceedance Probability (AEP) flood events.
Potential areas that may be impacted include
Refer to the Horsham Local Flood Guide for more information and you can access Horsham Flood Extent maps here.
Horsham roads that may be impacted with possible deep floodwaters include
Riverside road areas impacted with possible deep floodwaters include
Shallow flooding is likely for West Road, Horsham Lubeck Road, Browns Road, Rokeskys Road.
Stay safe - avoid the flooded area. Be aware of potential hazards caused by flooding and never enter floodwater.
What you should do:
If you choose to leave:
If you are travelling:
If you stay or if it is unsafe to leave:
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
The next update is expected by 16/10/2022 12:00 pm or as the situation changes.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Accessibility:
The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.
