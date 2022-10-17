Council's access plans aim for liveability

Yarriambiack Shire Council is seeking public input into a new Access and Inclusion Plan.
The Access and Inclusion Plan seeks to create a more accessible community for all.
Yarriambiack Shire Council Chief Executive Officer Tammy Smith said access affects all members of the community.
"Parents with prams, people with injuries, people with disabilities, older people and people from a non-English speaking background are all affected by access issues," she said.
"Council's Access and Inclusion Plan is intended to address access issues and create public spaces that are inclusive and accessible for all residents and visitors alike."
The term 'access' is used in this plan to refer to any outcome that is achieved by the removal of 'barriers' or obstacles that may impede an individual's rights to engage in a chosen activity in a manner that is equitable and dignified.
'Barriers' can include obstacles in the built environment as well as communication or attitudinal obstacles in the social environment.
"Council's goal is to ensure that everyone can be active in the community regardless of their ability, gender, culture, age or socio-economic circumstance," Ms Smith said.
"We believe that all people within the community make important social, economic and cultural contributions."
Expression of interest is sought for people to assist council on a reference group that will assist in developing the new plan.
"The Access and Inclusion Community Reference Group will collectively assess footpath, pathways, parks and recreation reserve access, access to Council buildings and services, disability parking, transport options and access to public amenities," Ms Smith said.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for community members to assist Council in improving the liveability of our towns. The new plan will support development and decisions for the next four years, aligning with Council's key plans and strategies across the business."
The Reference Group will aim to hold its first meeting in November this year. Community members who would like more information or who would like to be a part of this reference group, please contact Council's Director Community Development and Wellbeing Mr Gavin Blinman gblinman@yarriambiack.vic.gov.au or 53980131.
