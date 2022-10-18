Aged care grants improve wellbeing of residents

Older Victorians continue to receive high-quality care with more than 140 public sector aged care residential facilities receiving grants for upgrades.
Labor Member for Western Victoria, Jaala Pulford, announced seven West Wimmera Health Service facilities were among the successful recipients of $5.3 million in aged care equipment and facility upgrades that create new ways for residents to stay connected with each other and their loved ones.
The program helps staff provide more diverse and meaningful activities for residents and enhance their engagement with the outside community, particularly during the global pandemic, when people can't always rely on their usual methods of communication and contact.
The investments include:
Recipients include the Natimuk BNH-Nursing Home Annexe and Allan W Lockwood Special Care Hostel which received $45,000 to enhance resident wellbeing and promote a formalised approach focused around gardening.
"West Wimmera Health Services are a key part of the Horsham Rural City community and provide vital services for our local elderly population," Ms Pulford said.
"We're ensuring residents and staff are getting extra support to help them through these challenging times."
These grants also support the recommendations from the Aged Care Royal Commission, which identified the need for greater emphasis on programs that increase community engagement, reduce social isolation and enhance resident wellbeing.
The Labor Government has invested more than $618 million in capital improvements to public sector aged care since 2014, including more than $320 million in rural and regional Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.