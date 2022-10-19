Training to boost heavy vehicle safety

The Horsham Rural City Council undertook a training program for staff and contractors who operate heavy vehicles as part of its commitment to transport safety.
The training is part of HRCC's continuous improvement undertaking following a contravention of the Heavy Vehicle National Law (HVNL).
In July 2021, Council hired a truck from a private company to facilitate its road maintenance program.
An employee mistakenly relied on the load limits displayed on the door of the vehicle, and had not checked that these limits were correct.
As a result, during Council's use of the vehicle, the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) detected that the steer axle of the vehicle had been overloaded.
Council accepts that it has its own responsibility to ensure that it complies with the statutory load limits, and cannot necessarily rely on information provided by others.
Chief Executive Officer Sunil Bhalla said Council was committed to complying with its obligations under the HVNL, with a foremost commitment to health and safety.
"While Council did not intentionally breach the HVNL, it accepts that the load on the vehicle overburdened the steer axle of the vehicle in the July 2021 incident, and accepts that weight limits are set for a reason, and driver and community safety is the foremost consideration of the HVNL," Mr Bhalla said.
"As an initial response to the incident, Council promptly arranged for all relevant Council vehicles to be weighed and confirmed their allowable load limits."
Council has engaged a heavy vehicle specialist company to develop and implement a training program and review Council's chain of responsibility systems to ensure compliance with the HVNL.
Mr Bhalla said Council encouraged heavy vehicle operators in the municipality to consider getting involved in the training program.
"While Council will contact a range of contractors and neighbouring Councils, other contractors who consider they may benefit from Council's program are invited to contact Council to determine if there is an opportunity for them to participate in Council's program," he said.
