Nominations open for West Wimmera's 2023 Australia Day Awards

Nominations are now open for West Wimmera Shire Council's 2023 Australia Day awards.
The awards recognise outstanding community service for and within the municipality.
Council Chief Executive Officer David Bezuidenhout welcomes all nominations.
"This is an opportunity for community groups and individual citizens to receive well-earned recognition for the wonderful attributes they bring to our region," he said.
"Nominating a deserving person or group for an Australia Day award is a really great way to show appreciation for the work they do."
There are four award categories in 2023 - Citizen of the Year, Community Event of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year (for nominees aged 30 and under) and Community Group of the Year.
The awards will be presented on 26 January 2023 as part of Australia Day celebrations across the shire.
Nomination forms can be filled out online at westwimmera.vic.gov.au/Events/Australia-Day.
Hard copies of nomination forms are also available from Edenhope and Kaniva customer service centres.
Nominations close on Friday 25th November 2022. Council will choose a winner at its December meeting.
