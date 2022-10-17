Former-Burra Kieran Delahunty is set to leave the nest to become senior coach of the Southern Mallee Giants in 2023.
The premiership star said it was the right time to spread his wings and take on the role.
"I've always wanted to have a crack at senior coaching, particularly being a playing senior coach where you can have an impact on the field," Delahunty said.
"I'm certainly getting towards the backend of my career, so I wanted to grab it while it was available... it's one of those (opportunities) that don't come around too often."
To take the role, Delahunty is leaving a club he's spent the majority of his life with.
"It was a very tough decision to leave, certainly one I didn't take lightly," Delahunty said.
"I've had 17 years at the Burras since juniors, the only three years I didn't play there was when I went off to play state league.
"It's always going to be my home club and I really enjoy the place, but I guess sometimes you have to chase your coaching ambitions.
"It was a really good opportunity to work with a great group of guys who are driven for that first Wimmera League premiership.
"It was just too good of an opportunity to turn down."
However, a move to the Giants was the last thing on Delahunty's mind just a month ago, when he was celebrating the 2022 WFNL premiership with his teammates.
"(The decision) happened pretty late," Delahunty said. "I had every intention of staying at the Burras but the same role I was doing last year wasn't available.
"I've always had coaching ambitions, I'm grateful to the Giants for giving me the opportunity to coach."
Delahunty said the connections he already had within the Giants' football program will help make the transition a smooth one.
"It makes it a bit easier that I went to boarding school and uni with five or six of the guys," Delahunty said.
"It's also two small, rural farming communities like Minyip and Murtoa, which is a really good fit."
The Toohey Medallist said he was in a unique position to understand the challenges of coaching the Giants.
"They've got a large portion of travellers, which I did for eight seasons...I understand how that portion of the club works," Delahunty said.
"Hopefully I'll bring a few different ideas to the group... it's about getting the right balance between bring a professional approach and making sure it's still enjoyable."
The Giants' strength was appealing to Delahunty.
"The Giants played off in the grand final in 2018 and 2019, and were the second best team in 2021," Delahunty said.
"They've been around the mark for a while, and have got a pretty strong desire to get their first premiership; hopefully we can build towards that."
Delahunty said he believes the list was in a strong position to challenge for the flag in 2023.
"The list is looking really strong," Delahunty said.
"They've retained most of their list and added a couple to it, so I think they're going to be in a good position next year."
However, Delahunty is not getting ahead of himself with his goals for his first year as a senior coach.
"Finals is always a good starting point, I think that's a realistic target," Delahunty said.
"Once you get to know the group and you get through pre-season, the goal could shift and become more optimistic.
"Finals is the starting point, getting there and then giving yourself every opportunity to get that premiership."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
