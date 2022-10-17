The Wimmera Mail-Times

Burra star Kieran Delahunty leaving the nest to coach the Southern Mallee Giants

Alex Blain
Alex Blain
Updated October 18 2022 - 7:46am, first published October 17 2022 - 7:00am
Delahunty has signed on with the Southern Mallee Giants as a playing coach in 2023. Picture by Alex Blain.

Former-Burra Kieran Delahunty is set to leave the nest to become senior coach of the Southern Mallee Giants in 2023.

