Funding for Jubilee Hall rejuvenation

A $225,000 investment will breathe new life into Horsham's Jubilee Hall and provide a new home for several local groups.
Horsham Rural City Council has successfully applied for a Creative Victoria grant of $150,000 through the Creative Neighbourhoods Infrastructure Support Program.
HRCC will contribute $75,000 to the project which will see the community facility undergo major internal design improvements.
The Roberts Avenue facility will benefit from acoustic, technology, storage and heating and cooling upgrades that will improve the function and security of the space for its new and existing user groups.
It is currently used by a visual artist, a festival group and a music tutor.
The plans include improving acoustics, access and security and establishing a designated band rehearsal space, a dance/theatre performance area, improving the visual art studio as well as establishing a shared meeting room and offices.
Mayor Robyn Gulline said Jubilee Hall, established in 1924, had enjoyed a long history as a much-loved home to a number of community groups.
However, she said the facility was aging and in need of an upgrade to create a hall that was contemporary, versatile and inviting.
"Jubilee Hall has a special place in the hearts, minds and memories of the community, which is why Council is committed to its preservation," Cr Gulline said.
"It is currently not fully utilised. But with these upgrades we are looking forward to seeing it realise its potential as a fantastic community space.
"We certainly appreciate the generous funding commitment from Creative Victoria."
Horsham City Pipe Band has made a commitment to relocate to the hall from its current base at Horsham City Oval.
Horsham Rural City Band, also based in a Council-managed building at City Oval, held a practice session at Jubilee Hall this month.
"As part of the City Oval redevelopment, Council has a genuine commitment to ensuring the two bands are relocated in a suitable, appropriate and fair manner," Cr Gulline said.
There have been discussions over the past 10 months with the bands and this has identified Jubilee Hall as the most suitable venue. It will provide facilities of equal or better standard to their current locations, and ensures no negative financial impact.
"Ultimately, we want to achieve the best possible result for all user groups," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.