The Nhill community could receive the modern, fit-for-purpose sporting facilities if the Coalition government gain power in November.
Member for Lowan Emma Kealy announced $900,000 to redevelop Davis Park to representatives from Hindmarsh Shire Council and Nhill and District Sporting Club on October 12.
She said the council would provide the money for rejuvenating and renewing the clubrooms and bringing back covered seating so people can enjoy games at the facility in any weather.
"The buildings at Davis Park are significantly aged and are no longer fit for purpose," Ms Kealy said.
"The Liberal and Nationals are committed to first-class sporting facilities in country areas, and see a redevelopment of Davis Park as vital to ensuring the future wellbeing of the Nhill community.
"Nhill and District Sporting Club and the wider community have done an incredible amount of work over a long time to progress plans to redevelop this fantastic facility. I am proud to stand with them and announce funding to help bring this vital project to fruition.
"It's disappointing that locals voted for this project at the last state election, but Labor have failed to deliver for the local community.
"The Nationals will keep fighting to rebuild Davis Park for the sake of the community and in memory of Glenn Meek, who stood with me at the election commitment announcement in 2018.
"I won't give up until the job is done."
At a federal level, the former Liberal Nationals Government - through the advocacy of Member for Mallee Anne Webster - committed $1.64 million to Davis Park's redevelopment earlier this year. However, like state Labor, the federal Labor Government has not provided any funding for the project.
Nhill and District Sporting Club has nearly 600 members spanning cricket, football, hockey, netball and soccer clubs.
"Davis Park is one of the Wimmera region's premier sporting grounds and this project will breathe new life into this multi-use community asset so it can continue to be a meeting place for the Nhill community and our region for generations to come," Ms Kealy said.
"Local sporting clubs are critical to the social fabric of our rural communities and are crying out for state government support to help with the upgrade of local facilities.
"Rural and regional areas deserve access to quality sporting facilities, and an elected Nationals and Liberals Government will provide exactly that."
