In their first home game of the 2022-23 season, the Horsham Lady Hornets were defeated by a spritely Portland, 46-69.
The Coasters burst out of the blocks early, but the Hornets managed to peg back the lead by the main change.
However, the Coasters overwhelmed the Hornets in the second half, 45 to 21, to win by 23 points.
Caitlyn Story lead the scoring for the home side with 11, while Jess Cannane scored 9 and rising star Jedah Huf 8.
Skipper Liv Jones and Imogen Worthy both contributed 7 points each, while debutant Maddie Bethune scored 3, and Eva Manserra nailed a free throw.
Head coach Beck McIntyre said despite the result, the game had showcased Horsham's exciting future.
"The biggest and most exciting thing for us was that we got so many kids on the court and saw a couple of the young ones debut in their first game," McIntyre said.
"Maddie Bethune was 13, Cara Tippett was 14; they came on, they got some minutes and they did really well.
"We've got Ailish (Heard), we've got Jessie Lakin and Eva Manserra all coming through, they've all contributed.
"There's not many 13 or 14 year old kids that go into a senior women's side and take it in their stride."
Season 2022-23 is set to be a transitional year for the Lady Hornets.
"The most amazing thing for us is just the development of the program and having everyone here be a part of it.
"Looking to the future, getting arun in the league as much as we can for the young girls, giving them opportunities.
"In a normal season, if we had more senior girls, these girls wouldn't get an opportunity.
"The chance they can get out on the court and just soak it all up and have a go, it's exciting for us seeing where we're going to be in a couple of years."
There were positives in the fight the Lady Hornets showed throughout the match, even as the margin grew.
"We kept up again, we were really competitive until probably halfway through that third quarter," McIntyre said.
"We were right there with them at half-time, we were up by a point... we got as many shots, we just didn't convert.
"It was just that fatigue setting in again; we don't have as many people on the bench, we didn't really had a great preparation."
McIntyre said the team would continue to improve each week.
"Our focus is getting better each week, our shooting was better this week from last week," McIntyre said.
"We're going to take it week in, week out; we'll keep working on our shooting, get into training and put the hours in.
"We're really good under the boards, we're really good at rebounding, there's some things that we're doing well.
"If we can get our shots in, it'll completely change the outcome of a game."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
